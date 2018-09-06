Softbox, a provider of temperature control packaging solutions, has introduced new green recycling service for its biopharma customers in the US and Canada.

The green recycling service will enable customers to easily dispose their temperature control packaging waste and, helping to improve eco-sustainability performance.

Softbox’s new service is an eco-friendly way, which will deal with packaging waste such as used pallets, EPS foam and corrugated components.

Rather than disposing packaging components along with scrap in landfill, companies can use new service to recycle these components and turn them into materials for producing new products to be used in other industries.

Softbox said the collection of the packaging waste and delivery to the recycling center is a one-phone-call and one-fee service, which is fully-managed by the company and delivered in collaboration with national partner specialized in the manufacturing and recycling of packaging materials.

Softbox US and Canada general manager John Hammes said: “Our new Green Recycling Service allows us to go even further – by ensuring a sustainable alternative for ‘end of life’ temperature control packaging waste.

“Our US and Canadian customers can now significantly reduce their landfill impact and potentially reduce the cost they are paying today for non-sustainable waste.

“This program will not only benefit Softbox’s green priorities, it will also help our BioPharma customers achieve their own sustainability objectives, reporting, and scores.”

Softbox provides temperature control packaging solutions to the customers in the life science and logistics industries.

The company provides services to the customers across the globe, with manufacturing sites in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Softbox works with major pharmaceutical, clinical research, biotech and logistics companies to manage cold chain operations while shipping temperature sensitive clinical trial and commercialised products.

The firm supports its customers with shipping lane temperature analysis, system evaluation and selection and shipping lane simulation.

Softbox’s Aeon is a reusable parcel shipper, which enables repeatable positioning of temperature data loggers, direct access to packed products and avoids loss of costly components in use.