SodaStream International, the sparkling water brand, announced its "Proud to be Green" Earth Day Challenge.

As part of its ongoing effort to reduce the use of single-use plastics, this Earth Day SodaStream is helping “Greens” go even greener. Whether it’s a given name such as Green, Green(e) and Greenberg or a hometown from Greenville to Greenwich, SodaStream wants everyone to be proud to be green and reduce their use of single-use plastics.

“This Earth Day, we want to celebrate those Americans who are proactively helping the planet, and assist those who want to join the cause with our ‘Proud to be Green’ Earth Day Challenge,” said Bryan Welsh, General Manager, SodaStream USA. “Where better to start than with the millions of ‘Greens’ across the country! If you live in a ‘Green’ town or are proud to represent your ‘Green’ last name, we want you to join us in reducing the use of single-use plastics and help the planet this Earth Day.”

“Green” Cities & Towns Across America Commit to Helping the Planet

From Green Bay to Greenwich, this Earth Day SodaStream is committed to helping the more than 70 cities and towns across the U.S. live up to their “Green” names, beginning with public buildings in their communities. SodaStream is challenging these local “Green” municipalities to reduce single-use plastic. In addition, SodaStream will offer any “Green” town buildings with SodaStream machines, so no one goes without their favorite beverages.

Municipalities can show their commitment to the cause by posting an Earth Day badge on their website or social media channels. Go to ProudToBeGreen.sodastream.com to make your community truly Green.

To celebrate all “Green” residents, SodaStream is also offering local residents in all “Green” towns an exclusive 50% off discount for a special 48-hour-long promotion starting on Earth Day, April 22, only at SodaStream.com. One SodaStream bottle can help the average family reduce more than 3,700 bottles and cans from our planet, and SodaStream wants “Green” residents to help spread the message and make an impact.

Share Your Green Pride on Social Media

For the millions of Americans living up to their “Green(e)” last names on social media, SodaStream is celebrating Earth Day by giving away limited edition green SodaStream machines. Visit SodaStream on Facebook and Instagram and share your plan to live up to your name and live a green lifestyle.

For those who are not named Green, but have a Green soul, for the entire month of April SodaStream is giving an additional 30% off all products at participating SodaStream retailers across the country. Everyone has the opportunity to go green!

