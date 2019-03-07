Family-owned Nature's Bakery has unveiled new packaging featuring bold colors, craft cues and appealing product imagery on its on-the-go soft-baked snack bars.

The all-new brand identity and modern packaging design will allow Nature’s Bakery to better exhibit the quality and taste of its on-the-go soft-baked snack bars.

Nature’s Bakery said the new fresh look and new product innovation will help grow the company and expand snack options to the consumers.

The snack bars of Nature’s Bakery are available in single packs and multi-packs.

Nature’s Bakery produces soft-baked snacks by using whole grains and real fruit, making them a preferred choice for the whole family.

The products of Nature’s Bakery are available across North America in a wide broad range of business accounts from Whole Foods Market to Target. It also launched a direct-to-consumer website to better serve the consumers.

Nature’s Bakery is providing its snack bars in single packs and multi-packs. Its products are Non-GMO project verified, plant-based, soy and dairy-free, as well as includes certified vegan and gluten-free varieties.

Nature’s Bakery has also announced the launch of a new product line to make breakfast on-the-go. The bakery is planning to launch new Oatmeal Crumble Bars this summer.

The open-top oat bars are produced by using real fruit jam and dates, and topped with a crunchy oat crumble. The new bars include 3g of fiber and 14g of whole grains.

Various product lines and varieties offered by Nature’s Bakery include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Organic Honey & Oat Bars and Double Chocolate Brownies Bars

Nature’s Bakery co-founder Dave Marson said: “We believe that better-for-you snacks should taste good and make you feel good—we call this our wholesome win-win.

“We know consumers love our Fig Bars, and with our new design we have a unique opportunity to introduce more families to our full portfolio of snacks, baked with the nourishing ingredients and delicious recipes we have always been known for.”