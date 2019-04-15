Smurfit Kappa has won 14 awards at the European Flexographic Industry Innovation (EFIA) Awards, further consolidating its position in the packaging industry.

Creative and innovative packaging solutions for brands including Cobra, Huggies and Schwartz resulted in Smurfit Kappa receiving four gold, four silver, two bronze, three highly commended and one special category award.

Smurfit Kappa Technical Manager John Glancy was the proud winner of the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award for the huge knowledge and understanding of technical print that he has built up in 41 years at the Smurfit Kappa Tannochside Plant in Scotland.

Commenting about the performance on the night, Clive Bowers, CEO of Smurfit Kappa UK, said: “These awards signify our ability to innovate and grow as a business. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries in print, design and sustainability.”

Jason Peckham, UK Market Director added: “Listening to and fully understanding our customers’ requirements is at the heart of our business. Winning 14 awards reflects the dedication, talent and expertise of our team.”

The EFIA awards, which took place at the Concorde Conference Centre, Manchester, celebrate technical innovation and creativity in flexographic printing.

Source: Company Press Release