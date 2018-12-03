Smurfit Kappa has been recognized in two categories at the pEstrella del Sur Awards in Argentina.

The packaging leader’s innovative bulk tray for blueberries triumphed in both the ‘Food’ and ‘Sustainable Packaging’ categories. The tray, which is automatically assembled, eliminates the need for plastic and is made entirely from recycled cardboard.

Smurfit Kappa was approached by its customer, Berries del Plata, with a request for packaging that would reduce its environmental footprint alongside maximising the use of space in pallets.

The innovative packaging has the capacity to transport 3kg of blueberries, protecting the fruit throughout the supply chain and reducing logistics costs. The outer layer is flexographically printed with water-based inks to increase the visibility of the brand.

Smurfit Kappa Argentina and Chile CEO Germán Gambini said: “It is an honour to receive these awards which are recognition of the twin pillars of innovation and sustainability which underpin everything that we do.

“On a daily basis, our talented designers strive to open up new possibilities for customers and leverage the knowledge and expertise which exists within the Smurfit Kappa Group.”

Established over 30 years ago, the Estrella del Sur Awards are run by the Argentina Institute of Packaging and celebrate the latest and most innovative developments in the packaging industry.

Source: Company Press Release