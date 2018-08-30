Compelo packaging is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
30 Aug 2018
News

Smurfit Kappa recognised with FTSE4Good Index listing for fifth consecutive year

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Smurfit Kappa’s commitment to sustainability has been recognised once again by the FTSE4Good Index.

Students
Image: Smurfit Kappa has been recognised by FTSE4Good Index for fifth consecutive year. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

The packaging leader was listed on the sustainability index for the fifth year in a row after distinguishing itself for its strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

To qualify once again, Smurfit Kappa was assessed on a rigorous set of FTSE4Good criteria which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Smurfit Kappa’s annual Sustainable Development Report provides a robust and transparent update on its ESG performance in five strategic areas of focus: Climate Change, Forest, Water, Waste and People.

In the 2017 report, which was launched earlier this year, the company announced several key sustainability achievements including meeting three targets relating to water, climate change and health and safety ahead of time.

The report also revealed that Smurfit Kappa has invested approximately €5 million in social and scientific projects to benefit the communities in which it operates.

Smurfit Kappa Group Development VP Steven Stoffer said: “We are delighted to have been listed on the FTSE4Good Index once again. At Smurfit Kappa, we believe in taking a sustainable approach to every aspect of our business.”

Source: Company Press Release

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

Graphic Packaging appoints Paul McCann as senior vice president for supply chain

Popular Trending today

  1. Smurfit Kappa recognised with FTSE4Good Index listing for fifth consecutive year
  2. Graphic Packaging appoints Paul McCann as senior vice president for supply chain
  3. Green Bay Packaging breaks ground on $500m paper mill in Wisconsin, US
  4. Mac Papers introduces Argent brand wide format media
  5. IG Design to acquire US gift packaging supplier Impact Innovations for £56.5m

Suppliers