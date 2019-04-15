Smurfit Kappa, a paper-based packaging provider, has joined forces with the Dutch organization Plastic Soup Foundation to address the growing need for sustainable packaging.

The Plastic Soup Foundation campaigns for the end of marine plastic pollution, while the term ‘plastic soup’ refers to the pollution of the oceans by plastic including large pieces and tiny micro-plastic and nano-plastic particles, both floating and sunken.

Smurfit Kappa said that there exists a strong synergy between the Plastic Soup Foundation’s mission to stop the plastic soup at the source and the firm’s Better Planet Packaging initiative which aims to address packaging waste and litter that ends up in oceans and landfill.

Commenting on the partnership, the Plastic Soup Foundation innovations & solutions manager Harmen Spek said: “We have long been familiar with Smurfit Kappa’s sustainability credentials but were even more interested in working with them when we read about how much they are doing to create paper-based alternatives for plastic.”

Recently, The Plastic Soup Foundation has organized an event with the theme ‘Changing the future of packaging.’

The event was attended by a wide cross-section of guests from retailers, producers and banks, and explored a range of topics related to sustainable packaging, the firm noted.

Smurfit Kappa Europe CEO Saverio Mayer said: “An integral part of our Better Planet Packaging initiative is to collaborate with new partners like the Plastic Soup Foundation to inspire innovative new ideas and encourage change.

“The challenge of ocean pollution is something that can only be solved with open dialogue between multiple stakeholders. We were happy to facilitate last week’s event in our Global Experience Centre to drive awareness and sow the seeds for change.”

Earlier this year, Smurfit Kappa has announced a new better planet packaging design challenge as part of its efforts to develop sustainable packaging solutions for minimizing non-recyclable waste.

The packaging design competition has outlined two challenges, including the development of an alternative to the plastic stretch wrap that is used around pallets to offer stability during transport and storage.

The second challenge included the development of a fully paper-based parcel with thermal protection for chocolates for use in e-commerce sales channel applications.