Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced a new better planet packaging design challenge as part of its efforts to develop sustainable packaging solutions.

The packaging design competition has been launched to develop sustainable packaging solutions for minimizing non-recyclable waste.

As per the figures, 40% of demand for plastic in Europe is for packaging applications.

Smurfit Kappa is inviting designers, engineers, inventors and creative thinkers from inside and outside the company to the competition to present packaging innovations to replace un-recyclable waste.

The packaging design competition has outlined two challenges, including the development of an alternative to the plastic stretch wrap that is used around pallets to offer stability during transport and storage.

The second challenge included the development of a fully paper-based parcel with thermal protection for chocolates for use in ecommerce sales channel applications.

Smurfit will present a prize of €8,000 and exhibit their ideas at its innovation event in May this year.

Smurfit Kappa innovation and development vice president Arco Berkenbosch said: “Packaging design has an essential role to play in reducing the amount of waste generated in day-to-day life, and in delivering a more sustainable future.

“Our Better Planet Packaging Design Challenge aims to inspire the world’s design community to work on concrete problems in sustainable packaging design. We are looking forward to seeing the applications, and discovering the first winning innovations of the Better Planet Packaging Design Challenge.”

The better planet packaging design challenge is part of the company’s better planet packaging initiative, which was launched in September 2018.

The initiative, which is based on the company’s expertise in packaging, innovation and sustainability, has been designed to develop sustainable packaging solutions for various applications.

Smurfit Kappa employs around 46,000 people in around 370 production sites across 35 countries. The firm is a major large-scale pan-regional player in Latin America.

With revenue of €8.6bn in 2017, the company has operations in 22 countries in Europe, and 13 in the Americas.