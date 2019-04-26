Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced an investment to make a series of upgrades at its kraftliner mill in Piteå, Sweden.

Under the project, Smurfit will enhance the sustainability and efficiency of both its cooking plant and recovery boiler at Piteå kraftliner mill.

The investment will also be used for the installation of high-spec purification filters and an advanced combustion system at the Swedish facility.

Smurfit said that the work will be carried out during a planned 15-day closure of the mill next month.

Piteå Paper Mill CEO Per Sward said: “This latest investment is a very positive step for the mill. The upgraded cooking plant and recovery boiler will unlock pulp production and pulp quality and help us to become even more efficient, which will benefit both our people and the wider community.”

Piteå paper mill is said to manufacture 700,000 tons of kraftliner per annum. Smurfit is a major producer of kraftliner in Europe.

The company’s kraftliner is the packaging material of choice for multiple brands seeking a sustainable alternative to plastic.

Smurfit Kappa Paper Europe COO Laurent Sellier said: “This investment builds on our commitment to help create a sustainable future by building a profitable business based on responsible principles.

“Sustainable innovation plays a vital role in ensuring that the communities surrounding our sites are part of our long-term vision.”

In November 2018, Smurfit Kappa Group agreed to acquire Fabrika Hartije d.o.o. Beograd (FHB) paper mill and Avala Ada d.o.o. Beograd corrugated facility, in Belgrade, Serbia, from Kappa Star Group.

The paper mill holds one upgraded recycled containerboard machine with an existing capacity of 120,000 tons.

The corrugated plant, which manufactures both corrugated and laminated packaging, has a current production of about 110 million m².

Smurfit Kappa supplies corrugated packaging, containerboard and bag in box solutions for the customers in various sectors, including consumer, retail, industrial and ecommerce.

Smurfit operates 248 packaging conversion plants, 36 paper mills, 48 recycling plants and wood procurement centers, as well as 33 other production facilities.