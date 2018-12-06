Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has acquired France-based Papcart to expand its presence in the region.

Papcart, which provides offset printing solutions, has expertise in the conversion of cardboard and corrugated board consumer packaging.

The acquired business expands Smurfit Kappa’s portfolio with a range of packaging solutions for customers in the luxury goods, wines and spirits, FMCG and bag-in-box markets.

Smurfit Kappa already provides a range of consumer packaging solutions, as well as the corrugated board solutions for perfume and food segments.

Papcart has advanced offset printers, die-cutters, folder-gluers and finishing equipment to produce quality solutions.

The company aggregates acrylic or UV inks, specific varnishes, hot and cold foil gilding, embossing and lamination to provide different finishes for gift and premium packaging.

Papcart has sites in Gétigné and Jarnac with around 50,000m² of production, storage and office space.

With the latest acquisition, Smurfit Kappa’s workforce has expanded to 700 employees in the region. The company operates sites in Tours sur Marne, Siemco and Colorys.

The company has a 40-person design department for the development of customized and sustainable consumer packaging for luxury and consumer goods segments.

Smurfit Kappa France CEO Jean-Christophe Bugeon said: “We are delighted to welcome the Papcart employees into the company. More and more companies are seeking more sustainable packaging alternatives and we can add an even wider choice of premium solutions to our offering.”

Smurfit Kappa has also acquired two Europac sites in Brittany to expand its operations in the Western France.

The company has acquired Caradec box plant in the Morbihan County, and the Saint Pol de Léon site in the Finistére County. Both facilities will help Smurfit Kappa to enhance its expertise in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Smurfit Kappa provides a range of advanced and sustainable packaging solutions to the customers in the agriculture sector, enabling Caradec box plant to compliment the firm’s operations.

Smurfit Kappa corrugated Europe COO Edwin Goffard said: “This latest acquisition is part of our integrated strategy and supports our continued drive to open up new opportunities.”