Smurfit Kappa launches better planet packaging initiative

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has launched the ‘Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging’ initiative to open the future of sustainable packaging.

Launched at its European Management Conference in Berlin last week, the new initiative builds on the company’s expertise in packaging, innovation and sustainability.

‘Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging’ is a multi-faceted initiative comprising futuristic product design, extensive research and development and collaboration with existing and new partners.

Speaking about the new initiative, Arco Berkenbosch, VP of Innovation and Development, said: “We are very excited about launching the ‘Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging’ initiative which will enable us to explore and re-imagine the packaging that we need for a sustainable world.

“This will be another step forward in fulfilling our vision of creating sustainable packaging for our customers and their consumers.”

Smurfit Kappa, a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with around 46,000 employees in approximately 370 production sites across 35 countries and with revenue of €8.6 billion in 2017.

Source: Company Press Release