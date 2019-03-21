Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has introduced a new range of premium papers for both digital and flexographic printers.

Designed to offer multiple benefits to the customers in the packaging industry, the DigiStar paper is a multi-purpose premium solution that helps to deliver quality printing results.

The new sustainable solution will enable to enhance the capabilities of digital print and work hand-in-hand with both digital and flexographic printers.

According to the company, the benefit of digital will be maximized through using one type of paper for multiple printers. It also helps to reduce wastage and control stock.

The DigiStar premium paper can also be used with UV and water-based inks, in addition to digital printing.

The demand for premium printed paper-based packaging as a sustainable alternative has been increasing in both the ecommerce and retail sectors, said Smurfit Kappa.

Smurfit Kappa paper division product development vice president Lars Henriksson said: Digital printing is evolving strongly and our paper technology is developing at a similar pace. We created DigiStar to respond to the need for a premium, multi-purpose paper and we are very excited about the potential that it holds.

“Feedback has been very positive and we’re already working on additional types of paper to augment the range.”

In January this year, Smurfit Kappa also launched a new renewable and compostable paper, AgroPaper, for the agricultural sector.

AgroPaper has been developed to replace the plastic material, which is mostly used by farmers and growers for mulching when growing vegetables.

AgroPaper is an eco-friendly material that serves as an alternative to polythene, and safely biodegrades as a compost into the ground. The tests on AgroPaper showed the increase of crop yield in multiple cases, said the company.

Smurfit Kappa supplies corrugated packaging, containerboard and bag in box solutions for the customers in various sectors, including consumer, retail, industrial and ecommerce.

The company is claimed to be the only Pan-American producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging.