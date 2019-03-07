Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has acquired an injection facility in the US to strengthen its Vitop tap manufacturing capabilities.

Located in San Antonio of Texas, the acquired facility will enable Smurfit Kappa to expand its global Bag-in-Box footprint.

The company is planning to make a series of investments to deploy additional technology at the new 100,000ft² facility to produce multiple Bag-in-Box solutions, including the new Delta tap for rigid packaging.

Once fully operational, the new facility will employ around 70 employees. Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box is said to operate in 12 countries across the globe.

According to Smurfit, the Vitop tap occupies the top position in the world for wine taps and has revolutionised the Bag-in-Box system due to its tamper-proof design and extended shelf life.

The new plant will help Smurfit to play a significant role in the US market. Premium bag-in-box wine range is a fast growing segment in the North America beverage sector, said the company.

Smurfit has also witnessed increased demand for liquid packaging solutions for olive oil, water, fruit juice and motor oil.

Smurfit Kappa Vitop CEO Didier Pontcharraud said: “Acquiring this new US facility is an important milestone for Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box.

“The new plant will support the growth we’re seeing in both the wine and non-food markets in the Americas and will facilitate the development of state-of-the-art new dispensing technologies.”

In February this year, Smurfit Kappa opened a new folding carton facility in Tijuana, Mexico, in a bid to expand its business operations in the region.

The new folding carton plant in Tijuana will allow Smurfit to better serve its customers in the Baja California region, as well as neighboring Northern Mexico states.

The Tijuana plant features advanced technology, which supports the manufacturing of folding carton packaging solutions such as boxes and trays.

With operations in 21 European countries and 12 countries in the Americas, Smurfit Kappa produces a range of papers for packaging applications. Its total global paper and board capacity is around seven million tons per annum.