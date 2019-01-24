Smurfit Kappa has launched a new high speed, triple head, automatic filling machine., s capable of filling up to 45 3L Bag-in-Box containers per minute on its three state-of-the-art filling valves.

The company claims that the new filling machine is designed for industrial plants, and is optimized for efficiency and speed. It is the latest innovation in the BIB 700 range equipped with an easy-to-use touch screen and ergonomic design.

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box BIB equipment manager Florent Neveu said: “During the design and development of the machine, the focus was on high output rates, precision, ease of use and maximum hygiene.

“These advantages, combined with longer shelf-life and high performance, allow our customers to offer consumers the very best Bag-in-Box solutions.”

The BIB 700 Triple Head includes supply, separation of bags, opening, vacuuming, filling, capping, packing and release.

In December 2018, Smurfit Kappa has acquired Papcart to expand its presence in the France. Papcart provides offset printing solutions, and has expertise in the conversion of cardboard and corrugated board consumer packaging.

The acquired business is expected to expand Smurfit Kappa’s portfolio with a range of packaging solutions for customers in the luxury goods, wines and spirits, FMCG and bag-in-box markets.

Smurfit Kappa already provides a range of consumer packaging solutions, along with the corrugated board solutions for perfume and food segments. It aggregates acrylic or UV inks, specific varnishes, hot and cold foil gilding, embossing and lamination to provide different finishes for gift and premium packaging.

Papcart’s advanced offset printers, die-cutters, folder-gluers and finishing equipment to produce quality solutions would complement the Smurfit Kappa’s operations. It has sites in Gétigné and Jarnac with around 50,000m² of production, storage and office space.