Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has opened a new folding carton facility in Tijuana, Mexico, in a bid to expand its business operations in the region.

The new folding carton plant in Tijuana will allow Smurfit to better serve its customers in the Baja California region, as well as neighboring Northern Mexico states.

The Tijuana plant features advanced technology, which supports the manufacturing of folding carton packaging solutions such as boxes and trays.

Smurfit will use different folding techniques for the production of both flat and pre-glued products, enabling to meet customer’s requirements in both the supply chain and retail environment.

Smurfit Kappa Northern Mexico packaging vice president Eduardo Rubio said: “The inauguration of this important operation reflects the Smurfit Kappa Group´s long- term commitment to Mexico and its confidence in the growth of the country´s economy and its markets.

“We are confident that this plant and the high quality products we produce will contribute to the growth of our customers’ business in this region.”

Since 40 years, Smurfit has been producing a range of sustainable packaging solutions in Mexico for sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial, medical and food.

In Mexico, Smurfit already operates folding plants in Cerro Gordo and Naucalpan. Tijuana facility is the third facility for the company.

Last year, Smurfit announced the installation of the PM6 paper machine in the Los Reyes Paper Mill, as well as an extensive converting plant modernization project in Mexico.

In November 2018, Smurfit Kappa agreed to acquire Fabrika Hartije d.o.o. Beograd (FHB) paper mill and Avala Ada d.o.o. Beograd corrugated facility, in Belgrade, Serbia, from Kappa Star Group.

The corrugated plant produces both corrugated and laminated packaging, and holds a production capacity of about 110 million m².

In last December, the company also acquired France-based Papcart , whicu provides offset printing solutions

Papcart has expertise in the conversion of cardboard and corrugated board consumer packaging, and operates sites Gétigné and Jarnac with around 50,000m² of production, storage and office space.