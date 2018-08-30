Smithers Pira, the worldwide authority on packaging, paper and print industry supply chains, is launching a new conference this fall, focusing on Packaging For E-commerce (E-PACK Summit).

Taking place from 18 to 19 September in Chicago, E- PACK Summit is the first cross-sector conference focusing on technical discussions around leveraging the packaging industry to fulfill the growing e-commerce market.

The E-PACK 2018 will bring together brand owners, retailers, packaging converters, equipment, and software suppliers.

Focusing around the theme, Bridging the Gap On The Path To Delivery, this year’s 2-day program will focus presentations, panel discussions, and case studies looking at the full landscape of the e-commerce packaging market including supply chain workflow, the CPGs perspective, future outlooks and more.

The 2018 E-PACK Summit conference producer Jena Stout said: “With consumer e-commerce shipments increasing globally, e-commerce is fast developing from a niche to a volume application. While it’s presenting some technical challenges for the packaging industry, it is also opening up new business opportunities for the e-commerce supply chain.

“This year’s E-PACK Summit will provide brand owners the perfect platform to have an open dialogue with packaging converters and packaging design firms on the challenges of staying competitive in the online retailing space, and how the packaging industry – as a whole – can provide innovative and cost effect solutions to assist brand owners in this transition.“

Additionally, this year’s speaker lineup will allow you to hear insights from some of the biggest names currently working in the e-commerce and packaging space, including UPS, ISTA, PepsiCo., Best Buy, HelloFresh, Fibre Box Association, American Packaging Corporation, and more.

Source: Company Press Release