SMC Corporation of America, an industrial automation components manufacturer, has launched new UR+ certified MHM Series Magnetic Gripper.

The firm has joined Universal Robots’ UR+ program to unveil its new UR+ certified grippers at 2019 Automate Show scheduled to be held in Chicago’s McCormick Place from 8-11 April.

The grippers are designed to work seamlessly with the Universal Robots’ collaborative robots (cobots)

The new gripper features easy plug and play kit that integrates to a unique solution for picking, transferring, and placing ferromagnetic workpieces of uneven surfaces, porous, or that are vulnerable to damage, Universal Robots said.

SMC Corporation of America product manager Amanda Wease said: “The UR+ platform is an incredible opportunity for SMC to provide a plug and play solution for UR cobots that helps lower the barriers to automation for customers of all sizes.

“We reached out to Universal Robots to become a UR+ developer as it felt like a natural fit to join the global leader in collaborative robots.”

Additionally, Robotiq has partnered with the UR+ program to launch three new UR+ certified products at Automate 2019, including AirPick and EPick, Robotiq’s new vacuum grippers, and the Sanding Kit.

The AirPick comprises a built-in venturi vacuum generator, while the EPick features a built-in electrical vacuum pump.

Designed to handle a wide range of applications, the Robotiq vacuum grippers are ideal for picking up even and uneven workpieces made of different materials, such as cardboard, glass, sheet metal (dry) and plastic.

Robotiq co-founder and CEO Samuel Bouchard said: “Having been the first pioneering company to launch a solution for the UR+ platform, we’re happy to continue to partner with UR, offering manufacturers end-of-arm-tooling products to help automate UR cobot powered applications faster and easier.”

Said to the only hardware and software all-in-one sanding solution for cobots, the Robotiq Sanding Kit includes the powerful Finishing Copilot software designed to generate a complete sanding trajectory with a handful of waypoints.