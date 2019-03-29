Specialty pharmaceutical labeling solutions Schreiner MediPharm and folding box manufacturer Edelmann have developed a demo version of smart medicine packaging solution.

Edelmann and Schreiner have developed a smart medicine packaging solution with diverse digital features for product authentication and tamper evidence.

The new smart packaging solution features BitSecure copy detection technology for product authentication, as well as closure seal with an integrated NFC chip and void effect for tamper evidence.

Schreiner noted that smart packaging builds a digital bridge between manufacturers, distributors and patients by opening new platforms of communication between them.

A demo version of a smart packaging solution can be used by pharmaceutical manufacturers for authentication and tamper evidence of their products, as well for supply chain security.

The new smart packaging solution is said to be in compliance with the EU Falsified Medicines Directives, which is in force since February this year.

BitSecure copy detection technology is a printed and digital security feature, which is based on a high-resolution and random pattern whose intricate details are not detectable by the naked eye.

The printed image suffers a loss in precision and optical details if attempt to copy the small random pattern, as it is few millimeters in size.

By using a smartphone or handheld reader, the pattern can be authenticated quickly and flexibly on-site using. Later, it will be analyzed via related software.

The small size of the cost-efficient authentication technology allows in incorporating into existing packaging or label designs.

The closure seal with a void effect and an integrated NFC chip aggregates analog and digital technologies to improve tamper evidence.

By using a smartphone and related app, the user reads the NFC chip before the seal’s initial opening to secure confirmation of the product’s authenticity.

An irreversible void effect will appear if the seal is peeled off. The will break along the perforation, if the user opens the packaging without previously peeling off the seal.

A warning on the smartphone will indicate that the packaging was previously opened, if the NFC chip is read again. The interactive applications for patient information and assistance can also be incorporated into the NFC chip.