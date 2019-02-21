Skincare products provider Naturally Serious has introduced sustainable packaging as part of its greener initiative.

Naturally Serious is providing locally-sourced, reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging in 40 Sephora stores across the US, under the Clean at Sephora program.

The products are currently packaged in eco-friendly cartons, which are produced by using materials sourced from responsibly-managed sustainable forest and created with wind power in a carbon-neutral facility.

Further, Naturally Serious will also introduce recyclable jars and tubes to promote sustainability.

Naturally Serious said that Sephora’s Clean at Sephora initiative selects the products that adhere to strict guidelines, including being free of sulfates SLS and SLES, triclosan and triclocarban.

Naturally Serious managing director Rochelle Jacobs said: “We’ve continued to learn so much from our consumers in the few, short months since we launched. Not only do they care about what they’re putting on their skin, but also how their products are impacting the earth – we do too.

“As such, we are so excited to further enhance our products to ensure they are really making a difference in sustainable beauty and packaging.”

Naturally Serious’ range includes seven products that combine naturally derived formulas with an advanced technology.

Its products are free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, preservatives, PEG, formaldehyde, petrolatum, mineral oil, sulfates, silicones, drying alcohols, artificial colors and artificial fragrances.

The full collection includes products, which are vegan or vegetarian-formulated and do not constitute gluten.

Each product is provided with the brand’s patented anti-pollution blend of six anti-oxidants, including pomegranate, goji berry, grape seed, green tea, red tea and white tea.

With prices ranging from $16 to $56, Naturally Serious is currently available at select Sephora stores.

Since 20 years, Sephora has been marketing around 14,000 products from 200 brands to the customers in North America.

It operates 400 stores across the Americas, as well as 600 locations inside JCPenney. In addition, clients can approach Sephora online and through mobile apps.