RPC M&H Plastics, a unit of RPC Group, has assisted France-based men’s skincare brand Archiman on the packaging in the form of flexible tubes.

M&H has advised and guided Archiman across the entire packaging process ranging from selecting the style of packaging to the designing of closure orifice size for consistent application of product when in use and minimize the chance of leakage.

The new flexible tube features an intricate decoration pattern, which was printed by using M&H’s one-stop-shop facilities.

Karine and Stéphanie Coccellato noted that the decoration is designed to let the user of the product imagine what he thinks with multiple different images woven into the intricate designs.

According to the company, the decoration was consistent and clear, and it will design the packaging as per the requirements of the customer’s products.

In July this year, RPC M&H Plastics resigned new packaging solution for UK-based brand Treaclemoon’s products range.

The firm has re-designed the brand’s range designed to meet the growing market range and maximize shelf presence with the unique shape and color, which was determined by the lead ingredient and story.

The bottles are designed in two capacities including 75ml for hand cream and 200ml for body lotion.

In May this year, RPC M&H Plastics produced eco-friendly and lat wine bottles for UK-based Garçon Wines.

The new environmentally-friendly 750ml slimline wine bottle is made from 100% recycled PET and that are fully recyclable.

The advanced packaging design allows the bottle to be fit securely and conveniently through a standard-sized letterbox. This ensures no deliveries are missed and also helps to further reductions in CO2 emissions, the firm noted.

RPC M&H Plastics is engaged in supplying plastic packaging, comprising of plastic bottles, plastic jars, plastic tubs, flexible tubes, closures, caps and pumps covering the personal care, healthcare, pharmaceutical, nutritional, pet care, automotive and household product markets.

Established in 1991, RPC Group designs and produces plastic products for packaging and non-packaging applications. It has a turnover of about £3.9bn per annum.