Sintavia purchases new industrial metal printer

Sintavia, a tier one metal additive manufacturer, announced today that it had acquired an SLM500 additive manufacturing (AM) machine to its vertically integrated in-house supply chain.

The SLM500 is a large-scale, multi-laser industrial printer with a build envelope of 500 x 280 x 365mm, and the twelfth machine to be installed at Sintavia for volume production.

Sintavia’s CEO Brian Neff said: “With the addition of the SLM500 we will have doubled our production capacity in the last six months.

“With a strong increase in customer demand for large-scale parts and faster production speeds, we can operate with no less than a dozen machines to meet capacity demands head-on in our current facility. As we grow into our new facility in Hollywood, FL, our machine capacity will more than double again by the end of next year.”

With the delivery of the SLM500, Sintavia will operate a total of twelve machines in its South Florida facility including five EOS printers (two M400-4s, one M400-1, and two M290s), four SLM printers (one SLM500, two 280HL twin lasers, and one 280HL single laser), two GE Additive printers (one Concept M2 single laser, and one Arcam Q20+), and a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 laser printer.

The company expects to more than double its capacity to 25 machines in 2019 after it moves into its new Hollywood, FL, facility in the spring.

Source: Company Press Release