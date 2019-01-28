Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has expanded its single-serve portfolio with the introduction of new 187ml single-serve glass wine bottle.

Ardagh has collaborated with GPS Global Brands to create the new bottle, which can be used for multiple brands to bottle single servings. The new single-serve wine bottles are provided in 24-pack cases.

GPS Global Brands is a business development company engaged on development of luxury single-serve options for the wine industry and other premium categories, such as RTD cocktails and emerging categories.

The preference for single-serve wine bottles is increasing among consumers, enabling to represent it as a significant new category in the overall wine market.

Smaller format bottles enable wineries to expand into new markets and occasions, as well as helps to mix-and-match varietals and sample products without using multi-serve format.

Matt Wood said: “Luxury single-serve gives premium brands a new opportunity to connect with customers in the vital by-the-glass space, while providing a range of new sales channels.

“Our customers are drinking less, but better. Since glass is the only vessel for fine wine, we went to the leading glass manufacturer for wine bottles, Ardagh Group. Their professional design team helped us bring our patent-pending format to life and allowed us to proudly make it right here in the USA.”

The single-serve glass wine bottle, which is provided with convenient format design, is 100% recyclable.

According to Ardagh, the new single-serve glass wine bottle can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf within 30 days and they better help to preserve taste of the product.

Ardagh Direct sales vice president Jeff Oberti said: “Ardagh Group enjoyed collaborating with GPS Global Brands to create this new 187ml single-serve wine bottle, incorporating GPS’s vision and Ardagh’s New Product Development team’s design and manufacturing expertise to create something unique to the industry.”

Ardagh Group offers metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.