Flexible packaging solutions provider ProAmpac has introduced Signature Surfaces line of coatings for consumer packaging applications.

The new Signature Surfaces product line has been designed to help improve the tactile feel of consumer packaging and to offer an additional option to brand owners for shelf differentiation.

Signature Surfaces product line is comprised of Paper Touch, Soft Touch and Registered Matte.

Paper Touch is a new coating, which offers the feel of paper with the protection of film that has been developed to be used in markets such as snack and pet foods.

For customers expecting sustainable flexible packaging solution, the company is providing Paper Touch in recyclable films.

Soft Touch has been designed to offer a soft and velvety feel for premium and luxury products, while Registered Matte offers a matte-photo-like texture to all, or part, of a package’s surface.

The new products can be combined with glossy graphics or a clear window to create an eye-popping display to increase consumer attention.

ProAmpac said the new coatings have advanced heat resistance, scuff resistance and chemical resistance.

The company is providing Signature Surfaces in roll stock for form-fill-seal (FFS) applications or in various premade pouch formats such as Pro-Pouch stand up pouches or Quad-Flex quad seal pouches.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “Our Signature Surfaces line represents developments that have been in the works for several years.

“Their tactile feel and visual aesthetics increase the shelf differentiation for our customers while helping to reinforce brand-positioning strategies both on the shelf and in the hands of the end-consumer.”

Recently, ProAmpac has rolled out an updated child-resistant pouch product line. The enhanced child-resistant, reclosable, easy-open (CRREO) pouches are said to meet all compliance requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, ProAmpac is involved in the development of sustainable flexible packaging solution through using advanced technology. It is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.