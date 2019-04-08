SIG is the first in the industry to enable customers to demonstrate their commitment to responsible aluminium sourcing using the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification.

From today, SIG will offer the world’s first aseptic carton packs that use foil certified to the ASI standard. This will add value for customers, brands and retailers by promoting responsible sourcing throughout the value chain – from suppliers all the way through to consumers.

SIG customers will also have the option to include the ASI label on packs to show consumers that SIG sources responsibly the aluminium it uses in the cartons – in the same way they can already include the FSC label on any SIG pack to show that the liquid paper board comes from responsible sources.

Ian Wood, Chief Supply Chain Officer at SIG: “SIG is once again leading the industry in offering customers new ways to demonstrate their commitment to responsible packaging. Achieving ASI certification across Europe takes us another important step towards our target to source 100% of our key materials from certified sources.”

First certification for responsible aluminium

SIG was the first in the industry – and one of the first companies in the world – to achieve certification to the ASI Performance Standard Material Stewardship Principle at the corporate level, together with the ASI Chain of Custody certification for its production site in Austria. The company has now extended ASI Chain of Custody certification to all its carton sleeve production sites in Europe.

The ASI certification enables companies to audit the aluminium supply chain against strict standards on a broad range of ethical, environmental and social topics. Previously, there was no such certification available to certify the ultra-thin layer of aluminium foil used in SIG packs. SIG’s ASI Chain of Custody certification has made it possible for the ASI Standard to be put into practice for the first time in aseptic carton packs.

Dr. Fiona Solomon, CEO at ASI: “SIG’s leadership in achieving this duel ASI Certification sends a strong signal that responsible aluminium sourcing is an important strategy for the packaging sector. The option of on-pack labelling will also offer the opportunity to get the message on responsible aluminium out to consumers.”

Europe-wide ASI certification is an important step towards SIG’s target to source 100% of its key materials from certified sources as part of its ambition to go Way Beyond Good for the environment and society.

