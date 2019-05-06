SIG has teamed up with soft drink producer Sociedad Cooperativa Trabajadores de Pascual (SCTP) and fun park operator Ventura Entertainment to raise awareness of the importance of recycling through special collection bins made from recycled carton packs at La Feria de Chapultepec amusement park in Mexico.

Salvador Torres Cisneros, President of the Administration Board at SCTP, said: “We’re dedicated to producing natural, healthy and nutritious beverages and we want to contribute to the overall wellbeing of the world. SIG shares our commitment to protecting the environment and now we’re working together to go a step further for the planet by encouraging consumers to recycle their cartons so the materials can be reused.”

Brand power to raise awareness

SIG’s aseptic beverage cartons are 100% recyclable, but the rate of packs recycled remains low in Mexico due to low awareness of the value of recycling and a lack of suitable waste collection systems.

The new Coopera Recycling Campaign from SIG, SCTP and Ventura Entertainment aims to use the power of popular brands to raise awareness of the value of recycling among consumers of all ages. SCTP is one of Mexico’s largest soft drinks producers and the name behind Boing!® fruit drinks. Ventura Entertainment is one of the country’s biggest attractions operators and its La Feria de Chapultepec fun park attracts over 1.5 million visitors a year.

In the first phase of the campaign, SIG will provide 15 recycling containers to be placed around the park. Each is made out of a mix of polymer and aluminium that comes from around 7,000 recycled carton packs, providing a tangible example of recycling in action. Accompanying signs promote recycling and Ventura Entertainment will offer discounts on ticket prices for amusement activities for visitors who use the recycling bins. The empty cartons will be recycled by specialist company Alcamare.

Ricardo Carrillo, Commercial Director for Mexico and Central America at SIG said: “SIG partners with local stakeholders to support collection and recycling of beverage cartons around the world. In Mexico, we came up with the idea of a recycling campaign in a fun park so we could raise awareness among young people, who are the consumers of the future. Having a big brand like Boing!® involved will help us get the message across to even more people.”

Keeping high-quality materials in use

Encouraging consumers to recycle beverage cartons supports the circular economy by returning more materials into the value chain to produce new products. SIG’s cartons are made from mainly renewable materials in the first place so recycling them keeps high-quality renewable materials in circulation.

Contributing to the circular economy by using renewable content, optimising use of materials and promoting recycling after use is part of the company’s commitment to go Way Beyond Good by putting more into society and the environment than it takes out.

Source: Company Press Release