SIG, a provider of aseptic packaging systems and solutions, has introduced paper straw solution for the beverage carton industry.

The new paper straw solution, which is a market-ready alternative to plastic straws, will be available to the customers during this quarter.

SIG has developed the paper straw to assist food and beverage industry in minimizing the environmental impact of plastic straws.

Major food and drink firm Nestlé is the first user of SIG’s paper straw solution, and has already tested the market launch in the Dominican Republic.

Nestlé RTD – dairy strategic business unit manufacturing manager Michael Schwan said: “We are committed to improving the environmental performance of our packaging and addressing the critical issue of single-use plastics is an important part of that.”

SIG will not produce straws, but some of its portion-size packs are designed to be used with a straw for convenience on the go. It is already working with suppliers to develop alternatives.

The paper is renewable and recyclable, and its already constitutes 70% to 80% of SIG’s cartons on average.

SIG said it collaborated with a manufacturing partner to develop an exclusive solution, which makes the paper straw that to pierce the closed straw hole of SIG’s aseptic cartons.

The wrapper for the straw has been redesigned to help inhibit litter by remaining attached to the pack to be recycled along with the rest of the carton.

The new paper straws are produced by using paperboard from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified forests or other controlled sources.

SIG chief market officer Markus Boehm said: “We saw an opportunity to address concerns about marine litter and offer added value to our customers by helping them meet consumer and regulatory demand to scrap plastic straws.

“This win-win is a great example of how our commitment to go Way Beyond Good for the environment is delivering real business benefits.”

Based in Neuhausen of Switzerland, SIG has produced 33.6 billion carton packs in 2017 and generated €1.66bn in revenue.