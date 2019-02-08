SIG, a provider of aseptic packaging systems and solutions, has opened a new tech center for development and implementation of new product concepts and market-ready packaging solutions.

The tech center is located in a 17,500mt2 building, close to the SIG’s packaging plant in Suzhou in China.

The packaging firm said that a team of SIG experts are working at the new facility to develop and manufacture filling technology, conduct filling tests for customers and offer training by focusing on product innovation and differentiation.

SIG CEO Rolf Stangl said: “Asia is a vital market for SIG and our new Tech Center will ensure our customers can realize opportunities much faster, working with our expert team to choose the right product and packaging concept to meet consumer demand and grow their business.

“At our new Tech Center, we can expedite packaging solution development for our customers and carry out test fillings on a weekly basis, to ensure products are launched to market more quickly than ever before. Providing the best technical expertise will deliver end to end solutions in a timely manner required to gain competitive advantage.”

SIG’s new tech center provides space for an advanced training center equipped with the latest filling machines, upstream food processing equipment and UHT systems, capable of processing products with a wide range of viscosities and pieces.

Two global technology departments, research & development, and engineering & application along with Asian filler and applicator assembly operation division are hosted within the new facility.

SIG claims that the training center is its second largest facility worldwide and is suited to both internal and external technical training on aseptic filling machines and downstream lines. The company noted that it will work with customers and offer professional support on aseptic filling tests and product concepts.

Furthermore, SIG is only the ninth industrial company with onsite manufacturing in China to earn the LEED Platinum standard with a total of 83 points making it the second highest score in the entire country and its new Tech Center has the highest standard as a green building.