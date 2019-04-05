Siegwerk, a supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has unveiled plans to construct a blending center in Bangladesh.

The new blending center is being developed by Siegwerk in the Dhaka region to strengthen its domestic business, as well as expand its operations in South Asia.

Siegwerk’s new facility is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

Since mid-nineties, the company has been supplying inks to printers in Bangladesh. Siegwerk currently imports inks from its plant in India.

Siegwerk will use the new facility to blend solvent and water-based inks, in addition to the UV and conventional offset inks directly in Bangladesh.

The new facility will help the company to reduce lead times and offer local customers with and advanced global technology expertise directly in their own country.

Siegwerk said that the new center will not use toluene or any raw materials containing toluene in the production of its products, providing toluene-free environment to promote product safety.

All produced inks will be compliant with global regulatory and brand owner requirements to provide safe products for the end-use packaging applications.

Siegwerk produces basic colors and varnishes through using standardized process at its 16 Centers of Excellence across the world.

To meet the individual requirements of the customers, the company operates blending centers across the world with the support of more than 30 national subsidiaries.

Siegwerk Bangladesh director Ashish Pradhan said: “We have established a very good customer base with sustainable growth in Bangladesh. We now want to get closer to our customers supporting them more effectively with individually formulated ink solutions which match their local printing requirements.

“The new Blending Center will enable us to make our products and solutions even more accessible to local customers and enhance our service capabilities across the country, while strengthening our leadership position.”

In December 2018, Komori and Siegwerk have jointly launched their newly developed high sensitivity K-Supply UV inks for consistent color print quality, versatility, hardness and eco-friendly performance.