Siegwerk, along with its recyclate initiative partner Werner & Mertz, is proactively working on the development of inks for sustainable and recyclable packaging.

Both companies showcased the running projects at this year’s PLMA, the ‘World of Private Label’, trade show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Siegwerk, along with other recyclate initiative partners Mondi, Der Grüne Punkt and Alpla, presented effective recycling system and visualised mutual engagement in the development of sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions at the event.

Werner & Mertz and its partners presented the complete cycle of a PET and HDPE bottle made of recyclate ranging from plastic waste collection in the recycling bin to recycled plastics processing to new packaging and finally to the product on the shelves.

Werner & Mertz managing owner Reinhard Schneider said: “The only way to prevent plastic packaging from ending up as waste in the ocean is to recycle it in a high-quality manner after use.”

Since 2016, Siegwerk has been working with Werner & Mertz to advance the development of sustainable packaging, as part of a recycling economy through innovative ink solutions.

Under the first cooperative project, Siegwerk developed a sustainable and low-migration UV offset ink series for printing Werner & Mertz labels.

As part of the same project, Siegwerk is planning to develop another sustainable printing ink based on the Cradle to Cradle principle.

The new ink solution will be used for a new and completely recyclable stand-up bag, which was developed under the recyclate initiative in cooperation with Mondi using the Design for Recycling approach.

Siegwerk brand owner collaboration global head Dr Thomas Boucoiran said: “As we know today, printing inks play an essential role when recycling plastic packaging. We are very proud to support Werner & Mertz, and the recyclate initiative in particular, with know-how and expertise in ink development.

“The Cradle to Cradle principle is a very convincing concept here, and it also goes hand in hand with the concept of a recycling economy.”