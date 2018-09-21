Printing ink solutions provider Siegwerk has collaborated with Prismade Labs on interactive packaging innovations.

As part of the development partnership, Siegwerk and Prismade are working on development of advanced folding box applications for interactive communication between the product and the consumer.

Siegwerk digital business head Christoph Barniske said: “The possibility of communication between the product and the consumer is certain to have an impact on the future of the packaging sector due to the increasingly digital world in which we live.

“Smart packaging or the ‘Internet of Packaging,’ which uses integrated digital tags to interact with the consumer, are just two examples of new packaging concepts of the future.”

Prismade has developed a special technology, which allows smartphones to interact with printed electronic structures.

The user can interact on the smartphone by swiping their finger over the packaging, after placing the packaging onto their smartphone’s screen.

Since last few months, a joint project team comprising of technical, sales and conception experts from both partners are engaged in the development of customized color solutions to create Prismade process for interactive folding box applications.

Siegwerk is involved in the development of special printing inks, which are compatible with standard ink systems for folding box applications and support Prismade technology to deliver better performance.

The partnership is also planning to present the first prototypes of the interactive folding box applications.

Prismade Labs managing director Dr Karin Weigelt said: “With Siegwerk as a development partner at our side, we can successfully scale our technology, secure the functionality of our process with ink systems developed specifically for us and strengthen our application potential.”

Prismade, which stands for printed smart devices, was established in 2016 by Dr Karin Weigelt and Jan Thiele as a technology developer for printed electronics.

Earlier this month, Siegwerk acquired Canada-based Ultra Inks for an undisclosed sum. Based in Bois-des-Filion of Québec, Ultra Inks is specialized in providing flexographic inks to the Canadian customers.

The company mainly supplies water-based flexo inks for narrow web and paper and board applications.