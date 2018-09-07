Siegwerk acquires Canadian firm Ultra Inks

Printing ink solutions provider Siegwerk has acquired Canada-based Ultra Inks for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Bois-des-Filion of Québec, Ultra Inks is specialized in providing flexographic inks to the Canadian customers.

The company mainly supplies water-based flexo inks for narrow web and paper and board applications.

Ultra Inks’ product portfolio includes Ultra water-based inks, Ultra UV-based inks, Ultra alcohol-based series and speciality varnishes.

The firm’s 10100 Series WB flexographic water-based ink series are designed for narrow-web printing, while 12100 Series WB fexographic water based inks are designed for printing on labels and packaging.

Siegwerk CUSA Region head Dave Hiserodt said: “Ultra Inks is a well-established expert for packaging and label inks with a very strong local reputation, especially in Québec. The company is known for its highly personalized inks and services and therefore is a perfect fit to our Siegwerk family.”

The acquired business will help Siegwerk to expand its infrastructure and workforce to further grow in the region and across Canada.

Ultra Inks, which has more than 20 years of experience in the Canadian market, will be included in Siegwerk Canada.

Ultra Inks CEO Frédéric Perrier said: “We believe in partnerships that put the emphasis on clients’ needs, commitment to quality and product development and this is exactly what we have found in Siegwerk.

“We are very glad to name Siegwerk the new owner of our company who will integrate our quality ink into a significantly larger structure and thus further advance it on the market. As far as service and support is concerned, Ultra Inks will maintain its high standards.”

In 2017, Siegwerk acquired UK-based Hi-Tech Products, which is a specialist supplier of water-based inks and coatings for paper and board, and Dutch firm Van Son Liquids that produces water-based flexo and gravure printing inks.

In the narrow web segment, Siegwerk acquired UV coatings business from Schekolin in 2017 and UV inkjet business from AGFA in this year.