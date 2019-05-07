Packaging equipment manufacturer Sidel has unveiled new EvoFILL Glass, a technologically advanced-level probe filler for glass bottles.

The company has integrated multiple features in the EvoFILL Glass for the delivery of better performance in the bottling process.

EvoFILL Glass uses probes to control the filling level, enabling the manufacturers to maintain accuracy and flexibility. It will help manage a range of filling set points without any adjustment or replacement of parts.

Low foaming will be secured by using swirling in the product deflection into the bottle, helping to enhance production efficiency.

The new design features no base architecture, the new drive system with servomotors, as well as external beverage tank and integrated small product chamber.

EvoFILL Glass will support brewers by managing to hold the dissolved oxygen pick-up down to 10 ppb, as well as processing a range of filling levels without the need for probe adjustments for enhanced uptime and top product quality.

With 48 to 192 valves on the filling carousel, the manufacturers can handle speeds ranging from 25,000 to over 80,000 bottles per hour and also bottle sizes from 200ml up to 1L.

The re-designed handling parts will ensure fast changeover time for different bottle diameters, while the bottle height changeovers are fully automatic for maximum productivity.

According to the company, EvoFILL Glass can handle a broad spectrum of drink types and filling temperatures with 98.5% efficiency.

Sidel’s ultra-clean crowner will enable to enhance the performance of the bottling process without addition of internal lubrication.

The stainless-steel construction with nozzles for the washing of the crimping area will ensure optimal hygiene and product safety. The solution also includes an upgraded washing system with three washing areas for maximum safety in case of bottle burst.

In addition, the Sidel EvoFILL Glass is complimented by the Gebo OptiFEED crown feeder to deliver quality and compliant crowns in a less space.

Sidel product manager Stefano Baini said: “EvoFILL Glass marks the latest milestone in Sidel’s filling portfolio. Product quality and an advanced level of versatility are more and more driving the development of our innovations.

“Our new solution is flexible, hygienic and sustainable, helping manufacturers to get ready for the upcoming challenges in premium drinks production.”