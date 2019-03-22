Packaging equipment manufacturer Sidel has inaugurated a new aseptic laboratory at its Beijing plant in China, ten years after the factory first opened.

The new laboratory will allow Sidel to launch dry aseptic solutions manufacturing in China.

Sidel’s new laboratory includes testing room and cleaning and sterilization room. It will be primarily used for validation tests of Beijing-made aseptic and ultra clean equipment.

The laboratory is provided with 56 sets of advanced equipment, which enables teams to conduct preform and cap decontamination tests, hydrogen peroxide residual tests within the packaging and microorganism isolation and purification process.

Sidel’s aseptic lab can also be used to provide training support for the customers, as well as deal with potential product-related issues.

Sidel said it has implemented over 100 aseptic PET complete lines in Greater China over the past ten years.

Sidel Greater China beverages equipment sales and services vice president Scarlet Chen said: “With more than 1,000 installed references for sensitive products worldwide, over 40 years of aseptic expertise and nearly 100 joint complete line projects with Tetra Pak Processing Systems, local players active in the food and beverage markets can leverage our clear leadership in this segment.”

Sidel also noted that it has completed the 10th anniversary of its Beijing plant, which features a floor area of 40,000m² within the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area.

The company’s entre of expertise in Beijing is comprised of end-to-end packaging solutions from bottle design to end-of-line.

Sidel supplies various products to Chinese customers ranging from Combis for carbonated soft drinks (CSD), water and hot-filled products to conveyors, packers and palletising equipment.

Scarlet Chen further added: “With nearly 400 Sidel complete line solutions in the region we have extensive and rich experiences in building customer successes.

“Our expert team in Beijing – closely partnering with our Packaging scientists based in Shanghai – ensures a 360° service to our clients, during the pre-/in- and post execution phases. This is particularly important regarding aseptic applications, which are increasingly gaining the favour of our customer base.”