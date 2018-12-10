Showa Denko, along with its consolidated subsidiary Showa Aluminum Can (SAP), and Carabao Group (CBG), has completed the construction of new aluminum can factory in Thailand.

Asia Can Manufacturing (ACM), a joint venture of SDK, SAC and CBG, is the owner and operator of the new aluminum can facility.

The Showa Denko Group has considered its aluminum can business as growth-accelerating business in its ongoing medium-term business plan Project 2020+. The company has been upholding business expansion strategy with a focus on Southeast Asia.

The factory will allow Showa Denko to expand its aluminum can manufacturing capacity to three billion cans per annum, along with Hanacans Joint Stock Company of Vietnam.

ACM will use the new manufacturing facility for the production of aluminum cans for CBG’s beverages, which will be exported from Thailand.

Focusing more on Southeast Asian countries, the CBG intends to expand its overseas sales in China and the UK.

ACM is said to support CBG’s overseas operations via steady supply of quality aluminum cans produced by major technologies and quality management system.

Showa Denko’s aluminum can division is involved in the manufacturing of aluminum beverage cans. It supplies aluminum cans for beverages through integrated production, including the molding of cans and lids and the printing of their labels.

The company also works with its business partners and local residents for the recycling of used cans.

In June this year, Showa Aluminum Can also completed the construction of its subsidiary’s new facility for the manufacturing of aluminum cans in Quang Nam Province in Vietnam.

Showa Denko supplies chemical products to the various fields ranging from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries.

The firm’s petrochemicals sector offers cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, while the chemicals sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries.

Its inorganics sector offers ceramic products such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products, while aluminum sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum.