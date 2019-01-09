Shorr Packaging, an independent packaging distribution firm, has received the Elite Distributors Insurance Company (EDIC), Risk Control Award of Excellence, in November 2018.

Award was presented by Joe Clay, EDIC Risk Control Chairperson, and Dave Netti, EDIC Risk Control Coordinator; and accepted on behalf of Shorr by Kevin Vrba, Chief Financial Officer, and Darrin Peterson, Corporate Director of Safety & Quality.

Peterson said: It was an honor to accept the award on behalf of Shorr. It’s very gratifying to be recognized in our first year of the EDIC program for risk control and safety. This has been a group effort and all Shorr divisions and ESOP members deserve a big thank you, with special thanks to Aurora operations for their safety leadership.”

The EDIC Award is a special insurance captive comprised of distribution firms with low claim rate experience.

Award is given annually to recognize top companies for superior performance in effective safety programs, favorable claims management, participation in risk control workshops and other loss control activities.

Program is based on a 1,000 total point value and awards are only given to those firms who score above 900. Out of 145 members, only seven firms scored above 900. Shorr scored the 4th best with 911 points.

Kevin said: “In late 2016, Shorr rolled out a program aimed at emphasizing the critical nature of safety in the workplace and instilling a culture of safety throughout the organization. At that time, we asked Darrin Peterson to take the lead and spearhead this effort.

“Working with our operations team leaders as well as representatives from our insurance and safety consultants, we have been able to realize substantial benefits and savings from our renewed commitment to safety, which has made Shorr a very safe place to work. This award is the result of a consolidated effort throughout the organization on making safety a top priority in everything we do.”

Award accomplishment supports Shorr’s strategic initiative and reflects its commitment to improve its safety culture, providing a safe environment for its employee-owners, suppliers and customers.

Shorr Packaging Corp. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest independent distributors of packaging materials and equipment.

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Shorr Packaging is a 100% employee-owned company specializing in comprehensive packaging solutions for businesses of any size and industry.

Shorr represents automated equipment lines from industry leaders such as 3M, Lantech, Combi, Sealed Air and Wexxar/BEL that utilize state-of-the-art technology to streamline the entire packaging process.

Shorr’s wide selection of packaging and shipping supplies includes corrugated products, carton closure, pallet unitization products, protective packaging and flexible packaging, plus extensive capabilities in customized corrugated design.

Source: Company Press Release.