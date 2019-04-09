Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air has opened a new customer engagement facility, Packforum EMEA, in Italy.

Situated in Passirana di Rho of Milan, the new customer engagement facility will help customers to discover new packaging solutions and share ideas about global market and consumer trends.

Packforum EMEA will offer a technology-driven experience to the guests to focus on innovation, resource efficiency and omnichannel strategies.

The site, which also includes a global innovation and development center, will serve packaging and e-commerce companies across the region.

Customers can use the new facility to ideate, create and test food and product packaging solutions in a virtual supermarket.

The center also houses a smart kitchen for demonstrations, as well as one of the firm’s largest manufacturing plants in the region.

Sealed Air said that its on-site experts in circular economy, food science, food law compliance, e-commerce fulfillment, and packaging automation will optimize the delivery of innovation and customer collaboration

Sealed Air chief commercial officer Karl Deily said: “This investment is yet another example of Sealed Air’s commitment to innovation and sustainability and offers a forum for collaboration with our customers as we work together to build a waste-free future across global industries.”

The new facility has been constructed and furnished using repurposed materials, and uses sustainable energy sources to decrease operational waste.

Sealed Air also operates customer engagement facilities in Shanghai, China and at its global corporate headquarters in the US, in addition to the new facility in Italy.

Sealed Air corporate innovation and sustainability vice president Dr Ron Cotterman said: “Eliminating waste from our operations and helping our customers eliminate waste throughout the supply chain not only improves the efficiency and profitability of their operations, but also significantly benefits our communities and environment.”

With around 15,500 employees in 123 countries, Sealed Air produces Cryovac food packaging and Bubble Wrap protective packaging solutions. The company has reported $4.7bn in sales in 2018.