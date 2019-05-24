US-based packaging firm Sealed Air has opened a new temperature assurance lab in Singapore to provide thermal package design and testing to the region’s life sciences and food industries.

Said to be the company’s first such facility in the Asia-Pacific region, the lab is supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board.

The lab’s capabilities include cold chain materials research and development; thermal shipper design and pack-out configuration; digital thermal simulation and modelling; thermal testing; and customised solution reports certified by the International Safe Transit Association.

The new lab will focus on the application design and testing of custom packaging solutions intended to ensure safety and consistency of temperature-sensitive and perishable products throughout the supply chain.

Sealed Air bio and thermal assurance vice-president and general manager Susan Bell said: “Leveraging Sealed Air’s suite of solutions that provide thermal insulation for up to 120 hours, the Singapore lab will provide companies with a one-stop solution for temperature assurance packaging requirements.

“Singapore’s position as a regional bio-pharmaceutical hub, and the city’s excellent connectivity and infrastructure make this location a conducive environment from which Sealed Air can serve customers.”

Sealed Air said that the customised solutions at the lab will be developed based on internal payload type, thermal needs, external temperature profiles, shipping lanes and delivery duration.

Sealed Air Asia vice-president Onat Bayraktar said: “The Singapore lab signifies Sealed Air’s commitment to doubling its rate of innovation and accelerating its investment in sustainability.

“As e-commerce surges and online pharmaceutical and food sales increase across the globe, the supply chain is getting more complex. Sealed Air’s goal is to address our customers’ fulfillment challenges by ensuring product safety and reducing product loss throughout the supply chain.”

In April 209, Sealed Air has opened a new customer engagement facility, Packforum EMEA, in Italy.

Situated in Passirana di Rho of Milan, the new customer engagement facility is intended to help customers to discover new packaging solutions and share ideas about global market and consumer trends.

The site, which also includes a global innovation and development centre, will serve packaging and e-commerce companies across the region.