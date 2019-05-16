Screen Graphic Solutions (Screen GA) has developed a new blue ink for its high-end Truepress Jet L350UV+ digital label printing system.

Screen GA is planning to introduce the new ink in June this year across the world.

According to the company, the growing awareness of corporate and product brand image has resulted in continuous increase in demand for quality product labeling and packaging, and the use of blue colors were increased with digital label presses for corporate designs and product packaging to increase flexibility and impact.

Screen GA has developed Truepress ink for L350UV Blue to address these challenges and use with the Truepress Jet L350UV+ system, which is a high-end UV inkjet label printing model.

The features of Truepress Jet L350UV+ system include print speeds of up to 60m per minute, wide media compatibility and enhanced operability. The company has applied its expertise to extend the blue color gamut to the maximum potential.

Screen GA system’s capacity to handle blue ink in addition to conventional CMYK and white inks enables to reproduce blue colurs in corporate designs, which were earlier difficult using process colors alone.

The system also holds capacity to accurately produce a wide range of blue tones frequently used on the packaging of items such as cosmetics, toiletries and body care products.

Truepress’ system’s expressive capabilities will help enhance brand image and create products to stand out from competitor items in the marketplace.

Screen Europe will exhibit the Truepress Jet L350UV+ with the new blue ink at the inaugural LabelFest Open House event at its Amstelveen showroom in the Netherlands, which will take place between 15 and 16 May.

Screen partners participating in the event comprise of include CERM, Hybrid Software, Avery Dennison, Rotocon Europe, SEI Laser, CGS and Kurz.

Screen EMEA packaging solutions sales director Carlo Sammarco said: “Visitors to LabelFest will be able to see a fully integrated digital label production system in operation and will have the opportunity to discuss their requirements with members of the Screen team and with our partner vendors.”