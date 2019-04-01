Sustainable packaging solutions provider Schur Flexibles Group has acquired Sweden-based flexible packaging solutions company Scandiflex Pac for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Scania of southern Sweden, Scandiflex Pac is a Nordic packaging specialist involved in the designing and manufacturing of printed flexible packaging laminates for the food industry.

Scandiflex Pac managing director Stefan Andersson said: “As part of the Schur Flexibles Group we can both, benefit from enhanced scale and pooled expertise to more effectively stay ahead of rapidly evolving customer demands and regulatory requirements.”

Scandiflex Pac provides flexible printed packaging solutions for a range of food market segments.

The company produces packaging solutions for coffee, confectionary, meat, cheese, fish, ready-made and certain non-food products.

With advanced NX flexo eight-color and digital printing capabilities, Scandiflex Pac will apply a range of additional features on packaging solutions.

The acquisition of Scandiflex Pac is expected to help Schur Flexibles expand its operations in Europe, in addition to enhancing the capabilities in flexo printing in the Nordic region.

Schur Flexibles will also use Scandiflex Pac’s expertise in printed and transparent films, as well as laminates.

Scandiflex Pac, in combination with Schur Flexibles Denmark, Schur Flexibles Finland and Danapak Flexibles, will enable Schur Flexibles Group to cover a platform in the Nordics with a turnover of over €120m.

Schur Flexibles said that Scandiflex Pac currently operates at an efficiency rate of close to 100% and uses recycling systems that significantly decrease energy consumption.

Schur Flexibles Group managing director Michael Schernthaner said: “Scandiflex Pac is the perfect addition to the growing Schur Flexibles Group. As a leader in the highly attractive Nordic region and an established player in flexo and digital printing, the company will perfectly complement our strong existing European footprint and capabilities.”

Based in Wiener Neudorf of Austria, Schur Flexibles produces high-barrier packaging solutions for the food, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries.

With around 1,750 employees, Schur Flexibles Group includes 15 companies that operate 23 production plants in Western and Eastern Europe.