Schur Flexibles Group to unveil innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at Packaging Innovations 2019

The Schur Flexibles Group has already developed a pioneering sustainability strategy under the guiding principle of “rethink” and will welcome visitors at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham from February 27th-28th, to share their ideas and information on the new packaging regulations while presenting their innovative sustainable packaging solutions.

With their revolutionary FlexiClose(re) Schur Flexibles have been shortlisted by a panel of judges for the Packaging Innovations showcase final. The most inspiring winner will be voted by attendees and visitors to the tradeshow.

With FlexiClose(re) already having won the German Packaging Award 2018 in the category sustainability as well as the German Packaging Award in Gold, Schur Flexibles are considered as strong contenders.

Utilising the modern, flexible and resource-saving packaging solutions offered by Schur Flexibles not only protects the environment but also ensures a competitive advantage at the point of sale.

Sustainability is a criterion that increasingly influences consumers when they decide whether to buy a product or not.

Therefore, the ability to advertise products by highlighting the sustainability of their packaging leads to significant market advantages.

Source: Company Press Release