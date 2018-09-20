Schreiner MediPharm, a German specialty pharmaceutical labeling solutions provider, has unveiled new NFC-Label for digital authentication of autoinjectors.

The new NFC-Label will help pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide digital tamper evidence on primary packaging, enabling to minimize the risk the tampering.

The firm’s new Autoinjector-Label is said to wrap around the autoinjector, including the cap. It features an integrated NFC chip, which can be read easily through smartphone app.

The patient secures respective confirmation, before opening the cap for the first time, enabling to know whether the product is an original one or not.

A warning will appear on the smartphone after opening the cap and label, and subsequently reading the NFC chip once more, helping to confirm whether the product was previously opened and may have been tampered with.

The NFC-Label allows patients to easily and rapidly check the intactness of their injection aids anywhere and anytime.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers can also incorporate additional interactive applications in the label such as product information, demo videos or special apps to better support patients during self-medication.

The integrated geo-tracking enables to detect potential gray market activities in local markets.

The digital Autoinjector-Label for NFC-based tamper evidence can be easily integrated with existing label designs and it will not affect the normal application of the device by the patient.

Schreiner MediPharm’s smart label solution will help pharmaceutical manufacturers to enhance product and patient safety, as well as supports the integrity of the supply chain.

The company will present the new smart label solution at DA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices in Orlando of Florida in October.

The EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) needs pharmaceutical manufacturers to serialize their products and offer secondary product packaging with an anti-tampering device.

According to the company, the primary containers or devices such as pens and autoinjectors for self-medication are not included in these requirements.

Recently, Schreiner MediPharm has introduced ew digital counterfeiting detection solution, BitSecure Mobile, to restrict illegal trade in counterfeit medicines.

The new BitSecure Mobile digital counterfeiting detection solution is said to meet the requirements of the EU Directive 2011/62/EU, which will be effective 9 February 2019.

Schreiner MediPharm is a business unit of Schreiner Group, an internationally active German family-owned business operating in the printing and film converting industry.