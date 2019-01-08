Specialty pharmaceutical labeling solutions provider Schreiner MediPharm is set to unveil new Smart Vial Kit, which is part of its digital therapy monitoring solutions.

Schreiner has developed the kit to facilitate electronic tracking and monitoring of medication dispensing and intake.

The kit is a multi-vial box enclosed with a cardboard layer of continuously numbered and perforated areas corresponding to the individual compartments.

The removal of the vial will be tracked through integrated printed electronics, when the user opens a perforation at the starter tab.

To facilitate tracking, the data is generated in real time, including exact removal time, the compartment from which the vial was removed and the respective medication.

All data is automatically stored in the smart packaging, and can be read through smartphone app using near field communication (NFC) or Bluetooth. It will be transmitted to a data platform for further analysis, enabling to accurately track and monitor the medication dispensed to a patient.

The kit can also be equipped with temperature monitoring feature, which is useful for temperature-sensitive and liquid substances such as biopharmaceuticals.

The diverse information can be exchanged or incorporate reminder function with the associated app.

Schreiner’s kit is suitable for use in clinical trials, as it helps to achieve data quality and provided with advanced medication adherence monitoring capability.

The digital tool reduces documentation requirements compared against conventional and manual monitoring, helping to offer flexibility to adapt trial designs and decrease the trial period before the new medicine is approved.

The smart packaging technology is also suitable for other primary containers such as syringes. Blister packs containing several containers can be equipped with the technology, helping to avoid cardboard boxes.

Schreiner will showcase the new digital therapy monitoring at this year’s Pharmapack event in Paris of France, which will be held between 6 and 7 February.

The firm will also showcase Smart Blister Pack for enhanced medication adherence by patients, NFC label for digital authentication of autoinjectors, and UV and light protection labels for active ingredient protection of liquid medicines in glass containers.