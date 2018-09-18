German specialty pharmaceutical labeling solutions provider Schreiner MediPharm has launched new digital counterfeiting detection solution, BitSecure Mobile, to restrict illegal trade in counterfeit medicines.

The new BitSecure Mobile digital counterfeiting detection solution is said to meet the requirements of the EU Directive 2011/62/EU, which will be effective 9 February 2019.

As per the new law, the pharma manufacturers must install secondary packaging units with individual serial numbers and an anti-tampering device to protect the package’s integrity.

The new solution will also have similar use in the US, as regulations continue to be enacted.

BitSecure Mobile’s digital security feature is based on a printed high-resolution and cloud-like random pattern.

The printed image suffers a loss in precision and optical details, if anyone attempts to copy the BitSecure pattern that will be only few square millimeters in size.

The new detection solution, which will allow authentication through smartphone, can be executed rapidly and flexibly in the field.

BitSecure Mobile offers real-time verification, which is crucial for the pharma sector to avoid fake determinations made at hospitals, pharmacies, or at customs or police.

By using an advanced interface, the BitSecure app enables to carry out better authentication. In addition, the back-end data management system is incorporated in future-proof development environment.

Schreiner MediPharm US president Gene Dul said: “BitSecure Mobile is a great addition to Schreiner MediPharm’s extensive portfolio of innovative analog and digital security solutions for reliable counterfeiting and tampering protection.

“With enforcement deadlines of both US and EU regulations fast-approaching, the easy digital authentication of pharma packaging using a smartphone app comes at an ideal time.”

Schreiner MediPharm is engaged in the development of specialty labels and self-adhesive marking solutions for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

The company provides end-to-end supply chain integrity solutions, which offer first opening protection and tamper evidence, as well as counterfeiting protection and integrated security features.

Schreiner MediPharm also offers clinical trial supplies solutions, including booklet-labels and special blinding solutions. They can be used international clinical trials.