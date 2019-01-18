Schott, an international technology group in the areas of specialty glass and glass-ceramics, has completed portfolio of ready-to-use adaptiQ vials with 15R to 30R ISO formats.

Schott said the large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).

The vials are manufactured at the company’s production site in the US. The pre-sterilized vials, which are delivered in a tub and nest configuration, are available for order.

Available in 2/4/6/8/10/15/20/25/30 R ISO formats, the adaptiQ RTU vials enable for more flexible manufacturing concepts and more efficient filling.

The vials are fixed in a nest that firmly holds 100 clean and sterile vials in an industry standard tub.

These vials are expected to reduce the pharmaceutical companies’ trouble to perform non-core processing steps themselves including washing, drying, and sterilization and ultimately lowering the total cost of ownership.

Schott claims that its adaptiQ vials are manufactured from FIOLAX borosilicate glass tubing, the gold standard for packaging pharmaceuticals.

The nest design facilitates for no glass-to-glass or glass-to-machine contact to takes place during the entire fill and finish process. The nest design reduces the risk of glass breakage while maintaining the high cosmetic quality.

As part of Schott’s iQ platform, the company has made adaptiQ vials with the same nest dimensions and industry-standard tub format as the company’s RTU syringes and cartridges.

The standardization makes it easier for pharmaceutical companies to run different containers on the same filling line with less changeover times in between.

The pharma companies provide patient safety with RTU containers, while gaining flexibility in response to the rapidly changing market demands.

Schott claims that in the areas of specialty glass and glass-ceramics, it has more than 130 years of development, materials and technology expertise, with a portfolio of high-quality products and intelligent solutions.

Schott serves for many industries, including the home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive and aviation industries, with more than 15,500 employees at production sites and sales offices in 34 countries.