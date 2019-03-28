Swiss smart packaging solutions firm ScanTrust has introduced a new authentication solution for HP Indigo digital presses.

The new authentication solution will use ScanTrust’s secure QR codes digitally-printed on HP Indigo, enabling brands and industrial companies to track and trace goods to eliminate counterfeiting and improve supply chain traceability.

The patented secure graphic within the variable QR codes will be seamlessly incorporated into the workflow of HP Indigo digital presses, allowing to easily integrate serialized secure QR codes on labels or packaging.

ScanTrust’s solution will allow stakeholders to authenticate goods on-the-go across the supply chain ranging from inspectors to consumers.

ScanTrust and HP Indigo first partnered to implement a seed product authentication and traceability solution for global agrochemical company Syngenta for seeds in China.

Syngenta Middle Eastern team planned to use the same technology to eliminate their counterfeit seeds in the local market, following the successful deployment of the ScanTrust technology for Syngenta seeds in China.

Belgian HP print service provider Reynders printed ScanTrust’s secure QR codes for integration onto individual seed packages.

ScanTrust and HP Indigo have also collaborated with other brands such as ethical coffee trader, Cambio Coffee, luxury car parts company Vorsteiner and cable and optical fiber manufacturer, Nexans.

ScanTrust, which was an HP Indigo brand protection and solution partner, has exhibited the new authentication solution at the HP Indigo Global Customer Event in Israel.

ScanTrust CEO Nathan Anderson said: “Smart packaging solutions are being driven by the rising threat of product counterfeiting and the need for greater transparency across the supply chain.

“This new capability together with HP Indigo allows brands and industrial goods companies to leverage the full benefits of variable data printing for connected, customized and traceable products that encourage two-way communication with end-consumers based on trust, and ultimately leading to increased brand loyalty.”

Established in 2014, ScanTrust offers solutions for product authentication, supply chain traceability and consumer engagement. With headquarters in Lausanne, the company has offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Bangkok, Kiev, and Amsterdam.