Labeling solutions provider Sato has introduced new disinfectant-ready label printer for healthcare industry.

The printer is claimed to be the healthcare industry’s first disinfectant-ready label printer with antimicrobial casing that prints both patient ID wristbands and inpatient labels at a faster speed than equivalent models.

The device’s disinfectant-ready, antimicrobial plastic casing is capable of endure the stringent cleaning methods typically employed in sterile environments.

Designed to support both patient ID wristbands and inpatient labels, the WS2 ensures patient safety and removes the need for separate wristband and label printing devices, thus saving the user time.

Sato European healthcare business manager Kevin Allart said: “We know that a high percentage of hospital workers would prefer to use a space-saving, multi-purpose device to allow them to safe-guard their patients.

“With the WS2, we’ve given time-poor hospital workers the ability to print patient ID wristbands, drug administration labels and even inpatient meal labels on demand at up to 7-inches per second.”

Capable of being used in any location from the patient’s bedside to the administrator’s desk, the new lightweight WS2 device is up to 25% smaller than equivalent models.

Additionally, the device can be easily integrated into existing HIS/EMR hospital systems and can be controlled and configured with a dedicated setting tool or via a web browser. It is also Cerner validated to ensure safety, quality and efficacy for patients.

Allart added: “As well as meeting the basic demands of our customers, the WS2 is a smart choice in terms of sustainability. There is no wastage during calibration, resulting in less label waste.

“This supports hospitals in reducing their carbon footprint, which is important today and increasingly so for the hospitals of tomorrow.”

The user-friendly WS2 features one-touch media loading and single-button operation.

Sato is engaged in providing Auto-ID and labeling solutions for customers in manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverage and healthcare. It employs more than 5,000 people.