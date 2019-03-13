Sappi North America has announced that its new paper-based packaging solutions, Proto and Spectro, are ready to make their mark in print.

The company announced that its Proto and Spectro paperboard products are available globally for commercial orders in all calipers.

The new paperboard packaging products, which were announced at the end of 2018, are manufactured at the company’s Somerset mill in Maine, US.

Sappi has recently invested more than $200m to rebuild its paper machine 1 and woodyard at the Somerset mill.

Sappi North America packaging and specialties business vice president Deece Hannigan said: “We’re excited with the qualification, success, and acceptance of our paperboard products with our customers.

“We’ve worked hard to create products that meet the needs of converters and end-use customers.”

Proto C1S is a sturdy and single-ply SBS designed for premium packaging applications. The folding carton board can be used for cosmetics, health and beauty, confectionery, consumer electronics and other consumer packaging applications.

Proto C1S is also suitable for magazine and book covers, shopping bags, point of sale (POS) materials and direct mail applications.

Spectro C1S is a single-ply SBS developed for packaging and graphic applications in the consumer and lifestyle markets.

The new paperboard provides lighter weight with enhanced optics for everyday products, even if applied UV, aqueous, specialty coatings, hot foil stamping, embossing, special effects or varnishes.

Cutting Edge Paper president Ron Moore said: “We strive to provide our customers with the best products for their packaging needs, and Proto and Spectro are setting the new standard for the paperboard market

Based in Boston, Sappi North America operates four diversified businesses, including coated printing papers, dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers and casting and release papers.

The firm provides sustainable packaging and specialty papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications. LusterPrint and LusterCote specialty papers are produced for the food and label applications.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi, which is a South African firm that has manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in more than 150 countries.