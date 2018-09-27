Paper-based packaging solutions provider Sappi North America has completed the paper machine rebuild at its Somerset mill in Skowhegan, Maine, US to produce new sustainable packaging lines.

The new paper machine 1 at Somerset mill further diversifies the company’s product packaging line and supports its entry into paperboard market.

Sappi North America packaging and specialties business vice president Deece Hannigan said: “We are committed to bringing high-quality, innovative and sustainable products to the market that meet a variety of packaging needs.

“This diversification of our packaging line brings us closer to meeting the goals set in our 2020Vision, while continuing to meet customer needs around the globe.”

In February this year, Sappi North America parent firm Sappi announced an investment at the Somerset mill to help build a platform for growth in paperboard packaging and maintain its strong presence in the graphic paper market.

The paper machine will also help the company to increase annual production capacity at the mill to about one million tons per year.

The new paperboard grades produced at the facility can be used in luxury packaging and folding carton applications, in addition to the existing specialty packaging products used in the food packaging and labeling industries.

Sappi noted that it is the first firm to set the standard for graphics paper and the first provider that checks all the boxes for converters.

Sappi North America president and CEO Mark Gardner said: “We are excited to bring Paper Machine 1 back online after a successful rebuild over the last year. Thanks to an extraordinary amount of work and effort by everyone involved throughout the year, we now look forward to bringing new, innovative paper-based packaging solutions to the market.

“Somerset is a world-class mill, and this rebuild will allow us to continue providing high-quality packaging and graphics solutions to the market at the standard Sappi is known for.”

Based in Boston, Sappi North America produces coated printing papers, specialised cellulose, release papers and specialty packaging products.

The firm produces specialty packaging products such as LusterPrint and LusterCote for food packaging and labeling industries, while release papers such as Ultracast, PolyEX, Classics and Neoterix lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.