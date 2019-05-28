Speciality papers manufacturer Sappi has introduced two new sustainable packaging papers, Guard M and Guard MS, with improved properties to offer better solutions to its customers.

Featuring mineral oil barrier (MOB) and grease barrier properties, the two new solutions expand Sappi Guard family, which offers high product safety and can be entirely recycled.

Sappi business development packaging and speciality papers head René Köhler said: “The integrated mineral oil barrier prevents MOSH and MOAH compounds from penetrating into the packaged goods.

“On the one hand, this makes additional special coatings or laminations superfluous. On the other, brand owners can use recycled paper or cardboard for the outer packaging and dispense with fossil-based materials.”

The Sappi Guard M paper features mineral oil barrier and Kit 11, a very high grease barrier, while the Sappi Guard MS has Kit 7 grease barrier.

The papers manufacturer said that its Guard MS papers feature heat sealability, which eliminates the need for additional production steps and materials as sealing media.

The two new papers are offered by the company in two variants: ‘Nature’, which is uncoated and has a natural, more tactile feel, and ‘Silk’, which offers enhanced printing results and a silky matt appearance.

Sappi said that it offers four sustainable paper solutions from its Guard family for use as primary or secondary packaging for dry and slightly oily foods such as pasta, rice, cereals and various powders.

The firm said in a statement: “Guard M barrier papers are also suitable as liners for transport packaging, as they prevent mineral oil from recycled cardboard and paper from migrating into the food.”

Earlier this year, Sappi North America said that it has invested $25m (£19.6m) at its Cloquet mill in Carlton County, Minnesota, to debottleneck areas of the pulp manufacturing process.

Sappi Cloquet mill managing director Mike Schultz said: “We are pleased that this investment brings an additional 30,000 tons per year (TPY) of pulp production capability to better serve our dissolving wood pulp customers.”