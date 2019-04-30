South African pulp and paper firm Sappi has expanded its folding box board portfolio with the introduction of new Atelier folding boxboard (GC1).

The new Atelier paperboard, developed under the motto “brilliance meets function”, is available in grammages ranging from 240 to 350g/m².

The company will deliver the new paperboard in rolls or sheets with an FSC or PEFC certificate, as per the customer’s requirement.

Sappi’s new GC1 board is said to combine a large specific volume with a high stiffness, as well as a high surface quality with a unique 100% brightness.

Atelier paperboard allows brand owners to create an advanced packaging design to increase the advertising effectiveness of their products.

The offset, flexographic and screen methods can be used for printing on Atelier. It also helps to maintain better finishing properties with different applications such as film lamination, cold foil transfer, UV varnishing or flocking.

With advanced embossing properties, Atelier enables to increase the ability of designers to create enhanced optical and tactile packaging experiences.

Atelier paperboard can be used as premium packaging for various products of perfume, cosmetics, beauty care, skin care, fashion, confectionery and praline. It can also be used in graphic applications.

Sappi Europe paperboard product group manager Lars Scheidweiler said: “In order to be able to offer our customers this new, premium quality white back folding boxboard, we have converted our PM6 paper machine in Maastricht. Our multi-million-euro investment has resulted in a globally unique and truly innovative production process.”

In October 2018, Sappi introduced new Atelier premium folding box board1 (FBB1), which is available in weights from 220g/m² to 350g/m². It is manufactured at the firm’s mill in Maastrich, the Netherlands.

The company has deployed an advanced paper-making technology at the Maastrich mill to support the production of quality FBB1 product.

Sappi supplies dissolving wood pulp, specialities and packaging papers, printing and writing papers, as well as biomaterials and biochemicals to direct and indirect customer base across more than 150 countries.